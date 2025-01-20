Daniel Eininger, 100

Daniel Eininger of Monroe, NY, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. He was 100 years old.

Son of the late Jean (Blazer) and Arnold Eininger, he was born on October 21, 1924, in Bronx, NY. Daniel dutifully served his country in World War II in the United States Navy, and he was a proud member of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from New York University, Daniel lived and worked as a CPA in Monroe for over 65 years.

Daniel is survived by his daughter Carol E. Geiselmann and her husband Christopher of Dansville, NY; his son Alan Eininger and his wife Susan Brady of Bellingham, Wash.; his grandson Lee Geiselmann and his wife Brynna; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his loving wife Sylvia (Schreibman) Eininger, and by his brother Edward Eininger.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025, at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigsville Road, Goshen, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to Monroe Police Dept. and PBA, 104 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).