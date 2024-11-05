Dale E. Parrish, 76

Dale E. Parrish passed away on November 1, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 76 years old. Son of the late Daniel and Susan (Peiler) Parrish, he was born on April 20, 1948, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Dale proudly protected his country in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1971. After his honorable discharge, he became a supervisor for the Waialua Sugar Mill in Waialua, Hawaii. He was also a member of The Arden Valley Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Harriman, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Maria Parrish of Monroe, NY; children Dale Parrish Jr. of O’ahu, Hawaii, Jesse Parrish and his wife Connie of Tampa Bay, Fl., Monique Parrish of O’ahu, Lucas Parrish and his wife Melina of Big Island, Hawaii, and Daisy Parrish-Smith of O’ahu; siblings Daniel Parrish Jr. and Douglas Parrish, both of O’ahu, and Ada Pereira of Maui, Hawaii; and by his beloved nine grandchildren.

Services will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.