It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Christopher L. Inglese, on May 8, 2023, at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ. He was 27 years old. Son of Louis Inglese and Laura Moynihan, he was born on Sept. 13, 1995, in Westwood, NJ.

Chris grew up in Monroe, NY, and soon after getting his master’s degree, moved to Phoenix, AZ in 2019. He loved living in Arizona but was forced to return home following a cancer diagnosis in 2022. In his fight against cancer, he was both brave and inspiring, and he will be remembered for his great strength of character. He was extraordinarily intelligent and was well loved for his great sense of humor and sharp wit.

Chris was a Software Developer for American Express in Phoenix, AZ.

Left to cherish Christopher’s memory are his loving parents: Louis Inglese of Monroe, NY, and Laura Moynihan of Westwood, NJ; beloved sister, Brittany Inglese and her husband, Eric Locher of Monroe, NY; and by his grandparents: Frances & Louis Inglese and Gayle Moynihan.

Memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

