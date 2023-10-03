Charles S. Spataro, 89

Charles S. Spataro of Highland Mills, NY, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Sapphire in Goshen, NY. He was 89 years old. The son of the late Rose (Francavilla) and Pietro Spataro, he was born in Brooklyn, NY, on July 13, 1934.

Charles was the CEO of AV Workshop in New York City, an internationally renowned company. He started his career as a teleprompter operator and worked on many shows such as the Jackie Gleason Show, Gary Moore Show, Ed Sullivan Show, Carol Burnett Show, and many more.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, at home in Highland Mills, NY; his son Charles P. Spataro and his wife Angela of Suffern, NY; his daughter Christine Scancarello and her husband Sal of Monroe, NY; and by his seven grandchildren - Vittoria, Nicholas, Salvatore, Marissa, Michael, Anthony, and Christopher; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his brothers William “Bill”, Sal, and Frank; and by his sisters Rose Baliotti, and Frances Brunone.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, at The Church of St. Anastasia, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.