Bruce R. Frank, 78

Bruce R. Frank passed away after a long illness on December 22, 2023, at his residence in Highland Mills. He was 78 years old. Son of the late Richard and Jean (Blackman) Frank, he was born in Buffalo, NY, on November 14, 1945. Bruce spent the majority of his life in Buffalo prior to moving to Highland Mills in 2000.

Bruce was a building inspector for the town of Woodbury. He was also a member of the Tri-County Chapter of New York State Building Officials Conference.

Prior to moving to Highland Mills, Bruce was a long time project manager in facility engineering at the Ford Stamping Plant in Buffalo. He was also a dedicated scout leader and member of the Leadership Council of the Scouts BSA.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Susan Krasny of Highland Mills, NY; children Richard Frank (wife Amy) of Cheektowaga, NY, Judy Robinson (husband Douglas) of Alden, NY, Brad Frank (wife Angela) of Winthrop, Ma., Sarah Frank (husband Hommat) of Delran, NJ, and Andrew Frank (wife Caitlin) of Gainesville, Va.; sister Beverly Blough (husband Paul) of Alamo, Texas; and grandchildren, Jacklyn, Danielle, Tristan, Serena, Charlotte, Madelyn, and Suraya. In addition to his parents, Bruce was also predeceased by his beloved grandchildren: Jessica and Austin.

Per the request of the family, services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scouts of America Campership Fund to help send a scout to camp in the western New York region. Please visit: bit.ly/BSAcamp.