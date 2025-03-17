Birgit O’Connell-Blatt, 68

Birgit O’Connell-Blatt passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, March 14 in Boynton Beach, Fl. She was 68 years old. Cancer took her from her family far too soon.

Born September 26, 1956, in Hamburg, Germany, Birgit lived with her parents Helga and Heinz Voss and her sister Marion Woebbe before the family moved to the U.S. in June of 1963. They settled in Corona, Queens. Birgit spent three decades in Queens, where she gave birth to three wonderful sons and met so many life-long friends along the way.

In 1993, Birgit started a new chapter of her life and moved her family to Bethel in upstate NY. Birgit went on to graduate from Sullivan County Community College with a nursing degree in 1997, an accomplishment she was very proud of as a single mother. Birgit worked as a geriatric nurse in Ellenville hospital and Harris hospital during the first part of her career and then became a home health nurse for Sullivan County. Her years of hard work were rewarded, and she was promoted to director before she retired in 2019.

Birgit spent more than 30 years in Bethel with her partner and childhood friend Rich Parks, who sadly passed away in June 2024. She was always quick to sing or dance to a good tune, share a laugh with anyone around, enjoy a warm day or walk on the beach. You could not keep her away from a good outing with her family (many nights were spent in the kitchen on Boyd Rd).

In 2019, Brigit made the decision to move down to Boynton Beach, Fl., to care for her ailing father and live with her mother. She spent the last few years enjoying time with her mother, savoring the warm weather and embracing her new community.

Birgit’s three sons were the light of her life. She devoted herself to her sons, and later her grandchildren and their families — they were her heartbeat.

Birgit will be deeply missed by her family, extended family, bonus family, and the many friends she made throughout her life.

Birgit is survived by her mother Helga Voss; her loving sons and their families Sean O’Connell (Sarah), Kyle O’Connell (Kaiti), and Evan Blatt (Melanie); her sister Marion Woebbe (Jens); and her many loving grandchildren, bonus grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, all of whom will miss her greatly.

Join us in honoring her life and cherishing the memories you have of her. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Trustbridge, trustbridge.com/give/.