Antonia Vita, 80

Antonia Vita passed away on December 21, 2024, at Trust Bridge Boca Care, in Boca Raton, Fl. She was 80 years old. She was the daughter of the late Vito and Giovanna (Polizzi) Oliveri. Antonia was born on September 18, 1944, in Sicily, Italy.

Antonia was a certified nursing assistant and a seamstress throughout her career. She had a love for cooking and baking and spending time in the kitchen. Antonia loved to play on her Ipad, especially games and her Italian cards. But nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Antonino S. Vita and his wife Joanne (Highland Mills, NY), Maria M. Vita (Deerfield Beach, Fl.), and Madeline A. Vita (Puerto Rico); sister, Caterina Oliveri Grecco of Sicily, Italy; grandchildren Kerriann, Brianna, Kristina and Cody; great-grandchildren John and Olivia; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Antonia was also predeceased by her brothers Vito and Francesco Oliveri.

Visitation: Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt., 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral Mass: Friday, January 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY.

Interment: Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude’s Place., Memphis, TN 38105) or Operation Smile (3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).