Anthony Philip Caruso, 82

Anthony Philip Caruso passed away on March 13, 2025, in The Villages, Fl. He was 82 years old. Son of the late Philip and Marie (Lanzone) Caruso, he was born on December 10, 1942, in New York, NY.

After graduating from Long Island City High School, he started working for Con Edison. Then Anthony served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969. His rank was military police. He worked as a supervisor for Con Edison and retired after 36 years.

Anthony and Annette were married for 60 years. They moved to Florida in 2004. He played softball and pickleball for many years in The Villages. Anthony was an avid sports fanatic. He was a “die-hard” New York Yankee and Giants fan. Anyone living in the Strawtown neighborhood knew my father well, especially during baseball and football season.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Annette Caruso of The Villages, Fl.; children, Philip Caruso, also of The Villages, and Renee Reynolds and her husband Harold of Central Valley, NY; brother Leonard Caruso of Highland Mills, NY; grandchild Bryan Anthony Reynolds; nephews and niece Peter, Gregory, Lorie, Lenny, Michael, Joseph, and Christopher; and sister-in-law Carol Gallo. In addition to his parents, Anthony was also predeceased by his daughter Denise M. Caruso in 2002.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt., 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Funeral Mass: Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter, St., Highland Mills, NY.

Interment: Cemetery of The Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Disease Association or The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).