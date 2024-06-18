Aniello S. Mazzella, 81

Aniello S. Mazzella passed away on June 14, 2024, at his residence in Highland Mills, NY. He was 81 years old. Son of the late Andre and Raefflina (Feola) Mazzella, he was born on May 14, 1943, in Bronx, NY.

Aniello was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he became a custodian for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, NY. He was also a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Mary Ann Mazzella of Highland Mills, NY; children Aniello Mazzella Jr. and his wife Beverly, of Gouverneur, NY, Thomas Mazzella of Highland Mills, NY, and Gina Mazzella-Furey and her husband Joe of Palm Coast, Fl.; brothers Sal Mazzella, Luis Mazzella, and Michael Mazzella; grandchildren Taylor, Brooke, and Megan; and his great-grandchild Alana. In addition to his parents, Neil was also predeceased by his sister, Candida Mazzella.

Visitation: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt., 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Cremation: Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550. Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).