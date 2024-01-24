Andrew D. Zoumas, 45

Andrew D. Zoumas of Highland Mills, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River, NJ. He was 45 years old. Son of Stavroula (Stavrou) and Diamantis Zoumas, he was born on March 28, 1978, in Englewood, NJ. Also left to cherish Andrew’s memory are his loving wife Elizabeth; his two young daughters, Stephanie and Nicole, of Highland Mills, NY; his sister Georgia Zoumas and her husband Dimitris Kalogrias of Little Ferry, NJ; the entire Zoumas and Mundy families; his loving dog Chase; and scores of adoring friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Among other things, Andrew worked as a district sales manager for UPS and T-Force Freight in Moonachie, NJ, and was a well-respected and a successful entrepreneur. He was a member of numerous small business advocacy groups, the Woodbury Zoning Board of Appeals, and a UNICEF volunteer.

Andy was a one-of-a kind gem of a human being who genuinely loved life. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends while sipping on a glass of bourbon and smoking a cigar on his front porch. He had a gift for taking life’s simple pleasures and making them into memories. Sunday morning breakfasts cooked with love for all of Hunter Street to enjoy will be amongst the many things about Andy that will be sorely missed. A true family man, he was a devoted and loving father who, above all else, would take the time to teach his daughters life lessons at every opportunity. Andy was a committed and dedicated husband to his wife, Beth, who he cherished and loved more than life itself. There isn’t a person that knew him who didn’t immediately recognize his empathetic heart and kind soul. He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, and wisdom beyond his years.

Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Trisagion service was scheduled for 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Visitation on Friday, January 26, was scheduled to be held at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Rd., Paramus, NJ from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral liturgy. Interment to take place at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ, following the service.

There is a GoFundMe established for the benefit of the children in lieu of flowers: gofund.me/ae664300.

