Alfred Meyer, 69

Alfred “Al” Meyer of Central Valley, NY, passed away surrounded by his family on February 27, 2024. He was 69 years old. Son of the late Alfred R. and Kathleen “Kay” (Waldron) Meyer, Al was born on February 10, 1955, in Bronx, NY.

Al attended Villanova University where he received a degree in mathematics. He went on to later receive his MBA from Pace University. Following in his parents’ footsteps, Al was an executive for IBM where he worked for over 40 years. A true New York sports fan, he was an avid follower of the New York football Giants and the New York Yankees. He was proud to be a season ticketholder of both the Giants and Jets. Al was also a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills where he often attended Saturday mass in order to accommodate his other devotion: Sunday football.

Al was most happy basking in the sun on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, or on Sundays in the fall, when you could often find him at a Giants or Jets game with his family or closest friends. He entered his favorite chapter of life when he became a grandfather to his grandson, Phineas, in 2022. Al was a friend to everyone and always ready to lend an ear or chat about the latest sports game. He will be remembered as a kind and generous person, a loyal friend, and a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather.

Al is survived by his wife Jill of 40 years, son Brian and his wife Molly, sister Patricia, beloved grandson Phineas, nephews Robert and Shawn, and Otto the doodle.

Celebration of life: Friday, March 1, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 State Route 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Funeral mass: Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY 10930.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al’s honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).