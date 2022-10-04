Wolf expands Naloxone availability to prevent opioid overdose deaths

Governor Tom Wolf announced another expansion of Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson’s naloxone standing orders that allow residents to obtain naloxone products to help combat the rise of overdoses in Pennsylvania.

“With this expansion of naloxone availability, each of us has the opportunity to be a first responder to a fellow Pennsylvanian amid the ongoing opioid crisis,” said Gov. Wolf. “When an overdose is reversed thanks to naloxone, and someone’s life is saved, we are giving them another chance at life. This tool is free for Pennsylvanians, and it works. With it, we can help survivors down the road to recovery and treatment.”

The latest expansion includes a non-prefilled syringe with two single-dose vials of liquid naloxone that is injectable. This is currently the most cost-effective form available right now. Residents can present a copy of this standing order, which is available online, at their local pharmacy to obtain the life-saving naloxone.

“I carry naloxone because I know that it can save a life,” Dr. Johnson said. “I want to make it as easy as possible for every adult to have naloxone handy. With this expansion of the standing orders, all four forms of naloxone are now available, including the most cost-effective form in two single-dose vials and a non-prefilled syringe.”

Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by quickly restoring breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose. Naloxone can be administered by individuals with or without medical training to help reduce opioid overdose deaths. The Department of Health has resources available to educate people to use the naloxone products available to save lives.

“I encourage all Pennsylvanians to get naloxone and keep it on-hand because an overdose can happen anytime, anywhere,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith.

The Wolf Administration’s standing orders allow residents and first responders to obtain naloxone from their local pharmacy. The medication is also available for free for personal use through a statewide mail-based naloxone program in partnership with Prevention Point Pittsburgh and NEXT Distro.

The Department of Health (DOH) recently revised Pennsylvania’s naloxone training video and resources available through Train PA to include updated overdose death statistics and information on administering naloxone. To watch the training or see the available resources, you must create an account through Train PA.

The DOH continues to ensure residents have access to carry this life-saving tool along with resources to learn how to administer it nasally and through intra-muscular injection.