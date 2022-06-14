Victory lap for MW Class of 2022

Monroe-Woodbury graduates merrily drove through Monroe and Central Valley on Monday in their own senior car parade. Around 6:00 p.m., cars lined up at Pine Tree Tree Elementary School and began making their way through the school district. One by one, decorated cars packed with graduates and their families rolled past Monroe-Woodbury High School, honking their horns and cheering as staff members waved from the sidewalk. The parade ended at Central Valley Elementary School, where seniors dispersed onto Route 32 and left behind their years in the district.

“I’m excited. It’s a great way to close the year,” said Isabella DiTroia, 18, a graduate first in line at the parade. DiTroia is relieved to be finished and looks forward to majoring in veterinarian nursing at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. She and the other seniors ride on as they enter the next phase of their lives.