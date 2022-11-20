SonShine Boutique sale will raise funds for Parish Outreach

The SonShine Boutique will have their annual Christmas Boutique sale on December 3. The thrift store offers gently used homeware, clothing, and other items and is a way to support Parish Outreach this holiday season. The SonShine Boutique is typically open every Thursday, 12-3p.m, but for the Christmas Boutique, on Saturday, December 3, hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7p.m.

All kinds of Christmas and holiday decorations and items will be on sale in the school gym. Every penny goes to Parish Outreach to help fund ministries helping families in the community with food, utilities, furniture, and more.