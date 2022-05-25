Skoufis acknowledges local valedictorians and salutatorians in Albany

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) welcomed Valedictorians and Salutatorians from his Hudson Valley district to Albany on Monday, May 23. The group of graduating seniors and several parents toured the Capitol, shared a meal with Skoufis and his team in his legislative office, and were formally recognized in the Senate Chamber. This marked a first visit to the Capitol for all guests.
“As the number one and number two performing scholars in their respective senior classes, these students have demonstrated time and again the value of hard work,” said Senator Skoufis. “No matter where their academic successes lead them, I applaud their drive and commitment to their studies and feel confident knowing our future is in their hands. These are the best and brightest of the Hudson Valley, and I was honored to formally present them in the Senate.”
Senator Skoufis applauds all Class of 2022 Hudson Valley graduates, including:
Chester Academy High School
Emily Petramale, Valedictorian
Noah Im, Salutatorian
Monroe Woodbury High School
Alex Liu, Valedictorian
Evan Liu, Salutatorian
Newburgh Free Academy
Megan Cameron, Valedictorian
Nathan Teall, Salutatorian
Pine Bush High School
Alicia Kretschmer, Valedictorian
Julian Lazaro, Salutatorian
Valley Central High School
Rian Dickman, Valedictorian
Alexa Martinez, Salutatorian
Wallkill High School
Marcus Lewis, Valedictorian
Jing Ngo, Salutatorian
Warwick Senior High School
Arden Hallet, Valedictorian
Sarah Davis, Salutatorian
Washingtonville High School
Julia Ariano, Valedictorian
Charlotte Peterson, Salutatorian