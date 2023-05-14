Monroe. Applications for laborers now being accepted

The Town of Monroe is currently accepting applications for two laborer positions in the Maintenance Department - a Seasonal Laborer and permanent Full-Time Laborer.

Ideal candidates will be able to perform maintenance work such as mowing and trimming vegetation and grass, setting and painting guide posts and rails, cleaning parking lots of tree limbs and trash, and planting seasonal plants/trees. Additionally, this position involves assisting in performing general building and grounds maintenance work including, but not limited to, painting and renovating; performing minor general repairs, as well as general cleaning responsibilities.

In the Winter months, this position involves shoveling snow from walkways, spreading salt and sand and ensuring areas are free of snow/ice hazards. Heavy lifting may also be required at times.

The hourly rate for this position is $20.

Completed applications and resumes should be uploaded through the online Job Application Form on the Town’s website or emailed to Jennifer Schnaars, Secretary to the Supervisor, at jschnaars@monroeny.org.