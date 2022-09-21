Meet the Artists reception to arrive at Tuxedo Train Station

Tuxedo Art and Music announces their annual Meet the Artists Reception at the Tuxedo Train Station on Friday September 30th, 6-8 pm.

The event and art gallery will feature original paintings by 30 artists who have spent the week painting landscapes, waterscapes and architecture throughout historic Tuxedo. Art will be on display and for sale throughout the weekend, ending at 2 p.m. on Sunday October 2.

This year, the exhibit will feature a silent auction. Artists contribute a small painting (5x7) for bidding in the auction. Bidding for each piece starts at $35. This has been added to the program at the suggestion of last year’s attendees who asked for a price point that would allow them to own a fine art painting.

The event is sponsored by the Town of Tuxedo and the Tuxedo Chamber of Commerce, with wine, small bites and music. Prizes ranging from Best in Show to People’s Choice award will be announced at the event.