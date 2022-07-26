Mayor urges water conservation as rain is sparse

With little rain of late and increasing demands on Village of Monroe water, Mayor Neil Dwyer announced his authorization of Voluntary Water Restrictions from the Village Emergency Response Plan.

“Please be advised that as we move through summer months and enjoy beautiful weather, we find that due to a lack of rain, our reservoir and well are experiencing reduced water levels,” Dwyer said. “We will continue to monitor the water levels at both Mombasha Lake and our well, as well as water usage daily by our customers.”

Dwyer noted the voluntary water conservation practices recommended:

- Residential properties:

Check all faucets, toilets, tubs/showers, hose bibs are in good order and not dripping or leaking

·Limit lawn watering to what is necessary for plants to survive.

Consider turning off your sprinkler system with reduced watering days and times.

·Limit vehicle washing to a minimum.

·Limit washing outside areas such as sidewalks, patios, exterior of your home. etc.

- Commercial properties:

Limit lawn watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive.

Consider turning off your sprinkler system, with reduced watering days and times.

·Limit vehicle washing to a minimum.

·Limit washing of outside areas such as parking lots, aprons, sidewalks, etc.

Commercial restaurants are encouraged to utilize paper products where possible. This measure would be done on a voluntary basis to reduce water usage.

“These measures are helpful in our efforts to maintain water service for our Village and Town users and will help to prevent further water restriction measures,” Dwyer said. “When adequate water levels can be achieved, and we can meet the demand on our system, which continues to increase, we will be able to ease water restrictions and allow our users to return to their normal use. It’s always a great idea to find ways to conserve water, as it is a commodity not in endless supply.”