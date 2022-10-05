Local food, crafts and alpacas among Hudson Valley Farm and Flea features at Museum Village

Museum Village will feature Hudson Valley artisans, vintage collectors, farmers, chefs and distillers offer their unique handcrafted products at Hudson Valley Farm and Flea Event on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Guests will be able to pet Alpacas, taste local foods and sample wine, cider, canned cocktails and shop handmade products.

Stroll the grounds of the 19th Century village and visit the general store, blacksmith shop, stone schoolhouse and gift shop. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased by visiting www.hudsonvalleyfarmandflea.com or at the door on the day of the event.