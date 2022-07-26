Culling geese considered in Tuxedo Park

Tuxedo Park Board of Trustees discussed “culling nuisance Canada geese,” at their July 20 meeting. Without voting, they tabled the debate on culling and agreed to hire a professional goose removal company for $500.00 to provide a plan overview, which they expect to receive soon. A special meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., August 3, to continue the discussion. Documents for the goose culling debate are on the Tuxedo Park website.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the increasing goose population is a widespread problem, as they estimate the goose population to be about 200,000. Given the current consequences of that number, DEC biologists envision gradually reducing the population to 85,000 with more hunting via permit.

According to the DEC, problems include:

over-grazed lawns

accumulations of droppings and feathers on play areas and walkways

nutrient loading to ponds

public health concerns at beaches and drinking water supplies

aggressive behavior by nesting birds

safety hazards near roads and airports