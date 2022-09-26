Crusaders win by one point after a standoff against Newburgh Goldbacks in soccer

On a cool windy Friday afternoon, the Crusaders traveled to Newburgh to take on their archrival Goldbacks in a key league match up, September 23. The Crusaders entered the game with a 1-3-1 record after losing their last game to Warwick 2-0. The Goldbacks came into the game with a 4-2-1 history after beating Pine Bush 2-1 in their last game.

The Crusaders and the Goldbacks exchanged possessions throughout the first half, but neither team was able to score. About half way through the second half, Crusader Aaron Deskin brought the ball down the far side of the field. He maneuvered past his defender and got off a shot that found the net and gave the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.

That was all that Crusader Goalie Parker Giles needed, as the net minder turned away any of the Goldback shots that got through. The Crusader defense played a real solid game led by Alex Exarchakis, and Logan Yamamoto’s play in the midfield kept the Goldbacks off the board.

The Crusaders 1-0 victory brings their record to 2-3-1 on the season their next game will be on Tuesday when they host Valley Central .