Crusaders repeatedly outdo Pine Bush Bushmen for 41-13 win

On a cool, overcast day, the Crusaders hosted the Bushmen of Pine Bush in their first league game of the year on Saturday, October 1, at Monroe Woodbury High School. The Crusaders entered the game with a 2-2 record after beating Beacon last week 55-0. The Bushmen came into the game with a 1-2 record after losing their last game to Minisink Valley 34-7.

The Crusaders offense took over where they left off last week. With 5 minutes left in the first quarter, quarterback David Fennessy burst through the line and rumbled into the end zone from 58 yards out. Quincy Banker added the first of his 5 pats in the game and the Crusaders had a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders struck again. This time Eryk Shammgod scored the first of his 2 touchdowns on a 9 yard scamper and the team was up 13-0. The Crusaders defense scored on the Bushmen’s next possession when Jaden Medrano intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for the score, putting the team up 20-0 at the half.

The Bushmen fought back in the third quarter and scored on a 3 Yd TD run to make the score 20-7. But the Crusaders answered right back and Shammgod muscled his way into the end zone from 6 yards out to make the score 27-7.

Early in the fourth quarter, Bryce Coulanges scored on a 38 yard touchdown run and the Crusaders had a 34-7 lead. The Bushmen did not give up and scored a late touchdown to make the score 34-13. Again the Crusaders answered right back, and with time running out in the game, Nate Coulanges scored on a 7 yard run and the Crusaders had a 41-13 victory.

The Crusaders victory brings their record to 3-2 on the season. Their next game will be at home on Saturday at 1:00 when they take on the Tigers of Union Endicott.