Crusaders Cross Country Teams covered ground fast to be first

On a warm Friday afternoon, the Crusaders Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams launched their 2022 season at Monroe-Woodbury High School. The Crusaders hosted seven teams in the Monroe Woodbury kickoff race over a tough, hilly 2.5 mile course.

Varsity Girls began first with six teams and 59 runners. Sofia Fenton, of Tappan Zee High School covered the course in 16:05.42 to take first place. The Crusaders’ top three finishers were Alicia Scali, 6th place, with a time of 17:28.24; Samantha Apostolico, 8th place, with a time of 17:43.94; and Leanne Fernandes finished 11th, with a time of 18:15.14.

Their performances helped the Crusaders team take first place with a score of 45. James I. O’Neil took second with a score of 69 and Nanuet came in third with 76 points.

Boys Varsity was next up, and they dominated their seven team 71 runner field. Crusader Collin Catherwood’s time of 12:55.67 gave him first place, and teammate Collin Gilstrap’s time of 13:16.63 put him in second. Crusaders, Oliver Jibb ( 4th-13:56.23), Gavin Catherwood ( 5th-14:04.28) and John Urciouli (6th-14:10.85) helped the team dominate in their first race of the season.

The Crusaders took first place with a score of 18, followed by James I. O’Neil, 67, and Nanuet, 76. The Crusaders cross country teams will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Chadwick Lake Park to take on the Goldbacks of Newburgh.