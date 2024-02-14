Pets of the Week: Meet Leanna and Samara

Meet Leanna and Samara

Domestic shorthair

Woodbury, NY

Grey and white kittens, about three months old

ABOUT

Characteristics: These girls are super silly and active, they spend their days practicing karate moves and air flips! They are still a little nervous with being pet, but soon warm up after a minute or two. Samara and Leanna will surely entertain you with their goofy antics. Stop in and meet this dynamic duo of weirdos!

Coat Length: short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Snap-tested, distemper vaccinated; spaying scheduled for Feb. 21.

Good in a home with:

This is a bonded pair that must be adopted together.

Adopt Samara and Leanna at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.