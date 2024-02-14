Pets of the Week: Meet Leanna and Samara

Meet Leanna and Samara
Domestic shorthair
Woodbury, NY
Grey and white kittens, about three months old
ABOUT
Characteristics: These girls are super silly and active, they spend their days practicing karate moves and air flips! They are still a little nervous with being pet, but soon warm up after a minute or two. Samara and Leanna will surely entertain you with their goofy antics. Stop in and meet this dynamic duo of weirdos!
Coat Length: short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Snap-tested, distemper vaccinated; spaying scheduled for Feb. 21.
Good in a home with:
This is a bonded pair that must be adopted together.
Adopt Samara and Leanna at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.