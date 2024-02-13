Rock the weekend away at these live local performances

From retro throwbacks to soul-stirring ballads, the upcoming week in Warwick is brimming with musical diversity and artistic excellence.

Saturday, February 17

Prepare to be serenaded by captivating melodies as the E’Lissa Jones band takes center stage at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard starting at 2 p.m.

Lose yourself in the tunes of the songwriting duo Shades at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, at 5 p.m.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Andrew Mercer will enchant audiences at Orange County Distillery’s Brown Barn, 286 Maple Avenue, New Hampton.

Pauly DiDio will perform his acoustic selections at the Pine Island Tap House, 682 County Route 1, Ste B at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, Sean O’Flynn will weave a tapestry of acoustic tunes. Then at 9 p.m., Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N Main St., Florida, welcomes back The Bendy Effect for another electrifying performance that will have audiences on their feet.

Sunday, February 18

Join in the Rogowski Farm Aid Benefit Concert starting at noon at Mattingly’s Tavern. There is a $10 suggested donation for a full day of incredible music, with 10% of all Mattingly’s Tavern sales on Sunday and 100% of all other proceeds benefiting the Rogowski family, which suffered a kitchen fire earlier this year. Featuring performances by many great local musicians including, Will Hinck (aka Nerd on Guitar), J.P. Conques, Jeremy Langdale, Sue John and The Blind, Rev Dogs, County One, Black Dirt Bandits, and more.

From 1 to 7 p.m. at the Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., enjoy a day of music while supporting their horse rescue and animal sanctuary. There will be eight performances throughout the day featuring Lorraine Dash, Whiskey Crossing, Carolyn Jackson, Felix, and the Cats, Yesterdaze Gone, The Openers, Driving Kim Crazy, and BC in Bergen. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on the farm website.

At 2 p.m., Carnaby St. will transport audiences back in time with their throwback tunes, promising a nostalgic journey at Warwick Valley Winery.

Identity Crisis will provide a dose of musical diversity at 2 p.m. for an afternoon of eclectic sounds at Tin Barn Brewing.

The Last Whisky Bar welcomes Chris Reali at 3 p.m., treating the audience to his acoustic Americana selections.

Or relax at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., at 4 p.m. with a performance with Nailed Shutt, delivering acoustic renditions spanning alt-country, reggae, and rock.

Monday, February 19 (President’s Day)

Extend your weekend and spend the holiday at the Warwick Valley Winery listening to the tunes of “Smokin Buddie” Steve Wells from 2 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21

Starting at 5 p.m., dive into a time capsule and relive the magic of the 80s at Danny C’s Winter Wednesday night concert at Blue Arrow Farm. Featuring the nostalgic tunes of Action Park!; this 80s-themed extravaganza invites attendees to don their best retro outfits and dance the night away amidst a backdrop of classic hits.

Friday, February 23

Kicking the night off at 6 p.m., Rich Franco will grace the stage at Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave., while “Smokin Buddie” Steve Wells takes his musical talents to Orange County Distillery’s Brown Barn.

At 6:30 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing, Hudson Valley’s very own “Guitar Hero,” Chris Raabe, will mesmerize listeners with his soulful blend of soul, rock, and blues.

At 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., be enchanted by the power duo, Grapefruit Moon.

For a laid-back evening, visit the Last Whisky Bar also at 7 p.m. and embark on a musical journey through the ages where vinyl enthusiasts can bring their favorite bands’ music to be spun on the Victrola.

Step back in time to the era of rock ‘n’ roll legends as the iconic Elvis Presley graces the Pine Island Tap House with his presence! Secure your tickets now on Eventbrite for a captivating performance by the esteemed Elvis tribute artist, Patrick Perone.

At 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28, Identity Crisis will close out the week with another dynamic performance.