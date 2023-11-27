Monroe-Woodbury students participate in ‘human rights’ art show

SUNY Orange will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights” by hosting an art reception on Tuesday, December 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Orange Hall Gallery, SUNY Orange.

On December 10, 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations stated to the world that all human beings have fundamental rights and freedoms. These are detailed in the 30 articles of the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

The Orange County Human Rights Commission (OCHRC), in collaboration with SUNY Orange Cultural Affairs and the Orange County Arts Council, is presenting its annual art show, “An Artist’s Response to Human Rights,” which has been on hiatus since the pandemic.

This exhibit offers Orange County high school students the opportunity to express their feelings about the importance of human rights in today’s world by depicting artworks and writing poems or essays about topics related to the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights.” The artworks have been created in several mediums: paintings, drawings, collages, mixed media, found objects, ceramics, and clay.

Students participating in this year’s show represent the following schools: Minisink Valley High School, Washingtonville High School, Monroe-Woodbury High School, Storm King School, Cornwall Central High School, James I. O’Neill High School in Highland Falls, Pine Bush High School, Valley Central High School, and Newburgh Free Academy P-Tech. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Participating artists from the Monroe-Woodbury school district include seniors Gus Lown, Gabrielle Greer, and Ava Morales.

The exhibit will be on view starting December 1 and ending on January 5, 2024. Gallery hours from December 1 to 15 are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours from December18 to 21 and January 2 to 5 are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit will be closed for holidays, December 22 to January 1.

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview avenues, Middletown. For questions, email cultural@sunyorange.edu or visit the Cultural Affairs website at sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.