Making waves with amplified cello and a history of glass-making

Alex Prizgintas, who will soon play several dates locally on amplified cello, said he was recently gratified to have his article on Ellenville glass manufacturing history published in the Hudson River Valley Review. The peer reviewed journal, published by the Hudson River Valley Institute of Marist College, was released last week and featured Prizgintas’ article.

“I am honored to have my work published in this journal showcasing scholarly research in the Hudson Valley,” said Prizgintas, of Central Valley.

His thirty-three-page article discusses the history of the Ellenville Glass Works, a once-important regional industry that operated throughout much of the nineteenth century. This is Alex’s second feature in the Hudson River Valley Review and, this fall, he will publish an article on the Gomez Mill House in the New York Archives magazine.

He just completed his undergraduate studies at Marist College and says he looks forward to returning this fall for his MPA.

“Marist is known for its media and business programs, but I have to say that its history department, along with the Hudson River Valley Institute, are exceptional.”

Prizgintas is also a cellist who performs on an amplified cello augmented by a looping station with guitar pedals to enhance his repertoire of classical, jazz, and rock music. Prizgintas will perform his program, “From Bach to Rock,” on the following dates:

June 5: Albert Wisner Public Library, Warwick, NY: 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

June 9: Newburgh Free Library, Newburgh, NY: 6:15-7:30 p.m.

June 11: “Monroe’s Got Talent” Show, Monroe, NY: 7:00-9:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Alex’s website at alexprizgintas.com or contact (845)-774-9856.

Alex Prizgintas holds the Spring 2022 edition of the Hudson River Valley Review, a peer-reviewed journal published by the Hudson River Valley Institute of Marist College.