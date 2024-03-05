Get your tickets for the Drama Club’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

The Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Drama Club is gearing up for its upcoming production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” under the direction of Jacob Gardner and featuring choreography by TJ Larke. This popular Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi musical has devoured the hearts of theater goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty And The Beast,” and “Aladdin”) are the creative minds behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

In “Little Shop of Horrors” the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II,” after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

The production boasts an ensemble of over 140 students, each contributing their talents to various aspects of the show. As the excitement builds for Monroe-Woodbury Middle School’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” the spotlight shines not only on the talented cast but also on the dedicated behind-the-scenes crew members who bring the production to life. This includes the costume crew led by Mallory Greenberg, the production team overseen by Marie Mignano along with Nicole Mignano and Noelle Larson, the creative club director under the guidance of Veronica Coloma, the technical director headed by Michael McCarthy, and the AV director guided by Noreen Guerra. The production includes vocal support led by Maria Diaz and music direction led by Richard A. Schacker.

The show will run March 14, 15, and 16 at 7 p.m. and March 16 at 1 p.m. at the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at showtix4u.com/event-details/81262.