From historian to musician, Orange County native keeps a busy schedule

Coming off from a wildly successful “Legacy Toy Train” show last weekend, Alex Prizgintas will take on a new role this coming Saturday as a cellist and entertainer at the Monroe Free Library.

“Last week was a culmination of many, many hours to prepare four operating toy train tables while arranging additional displays of popular toy trains, both wind-up and electric. With the help and support from my colleagues at the Woodbury Historical Society, we managed to put together quite a wonderful showcase of these iconic toy trains — some dating back to 1900. More than 250 people attended the event and the Senior Center was filled with children fascinated by the sights and sounds,” explained Prizgintas who, at 23, is the youngest president of the Woodbury Historical Society.

“This coming Saturday, I get the opportunity to change hats and show my other interest as a cellist,” he added. Actually, he has over 135 bookings for this year as both a cellist and historian with varied programs allowing him to return for multiple bookings without repeating himself in any way.

“December is obviously a busy time for musicians and I have assembled a great program for Christmas, Hanukkah, and those who might fall somewhere in between.” The concert will be held on December 9 at the Monroe Free Library at 2 p.m.