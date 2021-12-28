Schmitt on Biden’s failure to ‘put an end’ to COVID

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C,I,LBT,SAM - New Windsor), candidate for the NY-18 Congressional District, issued the following statement after President Biden stated that “there is no federal solution” to the COVID-19 pandemic and that “this (COVID) gets solved at the state level”:

“During the presidential campaign, Joe Biden made countless promises that he would put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid further damage to our economy. This message was echoed by Nancy Pelosi, Sean Patrick Maloney, and the rest of the congressional Democrats who have made COVID the centerpiece of their agenda. Joe Biden’s attempt to pass the buck to our nation’s governors and state legislators demonstrates the extent to which they have failed.

Given Governor Hochul’s continuation of Cuomo-style Albany dictates and mandates, the undue burden New York City has placed on its small businesses and vaccine mandates covering children as young as five-years-old, New York State is ill-prepared to compensate for Biden’s dereliction of responsibility to lead us out of the pandemic.”

Assemblyman Schmitt continued, “President Biden urged voters to believe him when he said he would put an end to this pandemic, revive our economy, and lead a heavily-divided nation. He has failed miserably. After another year of lockdowns, school closures, and disruption to everyday life, the White House and congressional Democrats, like Rep. Sean Maloney, have lost that confidence of the American people. With Biden now passing the buck and saying it should be left to the states to combat the pandemic, the state legislature and county officials must ensure that our current governor does not take this to mean that her power will go unchecked.”

Schmitt concluded, “To fill the leadership void in Washington, New York must protect both public health and our personal liberties while ensuring that its residents do not suffer another year of these failed policies before returning to normal life.”