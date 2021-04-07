Schmitt announces bid for Congress

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt announced his campaign for the Hudson Valley’s 18th Congressional District 2022 General Election.

Schmitt, who is currently serving his second term in the New York State Assembly, serves as a Sergeant in the Army National Guard and is a lifelong Hudson Valley resident formally launched his campaign on the front lawn of Montgomery Village Hall with the “Little Red School House” Montgomery Nursing School in the background, the school Schmitt attended as a young child growing up in Montgomery.

New York’s 18th Congressional District currently comprises all of Orange and Putnam Counties and portions of Dutchess and Westchester Counties.

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt stated, “Hudson Valley families need a strong voice in Washington who will protect taxpayers, create new jobs and stand up for our veterans and first responders,” Schmitt said. “I believe Washington has to work for the Hudson Valley again. The families who live and work in small towns and suburban communities across our district need a strong voice who will bring people together to protect and improve their quality of life.”

Assemblyman Schmitt announced Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt and former Senator Terrence Murphy would serve as Campaign Co-Chairs of the Congressional Campaign.