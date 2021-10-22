Jacqueline Hernandez understands how to maintain quality of life

I chose to purchase a home in Woodbury because it is a beautiful community. Safety and quality of life is important to me and finding a candidate who will ensure will have my vote. That is why I have chosen to vote for Jacqueline Hernandez.

Jacqueline understands the critical role that law enforcement plays in maintaining quality of life. A wife to a retired NYPD detective, she supports our police department and has voted to hire more officers, place SROs in our schools and start a K9 unit. She addressed concerns about speeding on local roads and near the school and advocated for speed scanners and increased speed enforcement to keep our roads safe. I feel confident that Jacqueline Hernandez will continue to keep my community safe, which is why I will vote for her Town Council on Nov. 2, 2021.

Omar Muniz

Highland Mills