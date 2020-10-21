Vote for Jacqueline Hernandez and Juana Leeandry for Woodbuy Village Board

I first met Jacqueline Hernandez in 2018 while campaigning for that year’s election. I knew immediately that she would be my Deputy Supervisor.

Her personality, determination and faith impressed me, and she has proven my decision right over the past three years.

Jackie believes in one community and has demonstrated that belief. When it came to getting the John P. Burke pool bond vote passed, it was Jackie that led the charge to provide the community well thought out, clear information, to answer community questions. She opened the process to everyone and in the end successfully provided the information the community needed, to vote in favor of the bond issue for the pool.

While others simply talk a good game, Jackie walks the walk and gets things done. She takes her seat at the table. She is a voting member on the Intermunicipal Water Commission, started the Woodbury Artist Council, which successfully held its first Art Show, and helped Woodbury actively get involved with the New York State Climate Smart Community. During this time of COVID, Jackie has assisted in getting food to our needy, got people in our community actively involved with making masks, not only for our town employees but for our Seniors as well, all at no cost. Her support for our Parks is unwavering and she helped bring the Community Center to fruition, another jewel in the Woodbury community.

Juana Leeandry has become an active member of the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce, and helps to promote businesses coming to Woodbury. This helps to bring in much needed tax dollars to Woodbury. Along with Jackie, Juana helps promote and assist with programs at the Upper Room, a successful teen Program, giving teens a place to feel safe and a sense of belonging.

On November 3rd, I ask that you join me in voting for Jacqueline Hernandez and Juana Leeandry to the Village of Woodbury Board of Trustees.

Frank J. Palermo

Supervisor, Town of Woodbury

Highland Mills