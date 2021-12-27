x
Crusaders beat Warwick, 58-47

Central Valley. The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders defeated Warwick in their final game before the Holiday Recess and have a 6-2 record.

Warwick /
| 27 Dec 2021 | 04:41
    Jeremiah Arne lead the Crusaders with 19 points on Tuesday night. ( PHOTO BY WILLIAM DIMMIT)
    Matthew Omitiran, strong play on the boards has helped the Crusaders to a 6-2 record ( PHOTO BY WILLIAM DIMMIT)
    Jayden Coulanges got the Crusaders off to an early lead scoring 9 points in the first half. ( PHOTO BY WILLIAM DIMMIT)
    Cameron Spears drives past a Warwick defender to the basket in the first Qtr ( PHOTO BY WILLIAM DIMMIT)

The Monroe-Woodbury boys’ basketball team defeated the Warwick Wildcats, 57-48, on Dec. 21 in an Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association crossover game.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 5-2 record on the season having beat Pine Bush 66-59 in their previous game. The Wildcats entered the game with a 2-2 record having beat Valley Central in their previous game 66-59.

In the first quarter, the Crusaders pulled out to a 9-point lead 20-11 with Jayden Coulanges scoring 5 of his 11 points in the game to help the team to the early lead. The Crusaders increased their lead to 11 in the second quarter with solid play under the boards at both ends by Matthew Omitiran, who came down with several key rebounds and scored 9 points in the game. ‘

In the third quarter, the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game and cut the Crusaders’ lead down to 6. The Crusaders responded with a run of their own and pulled further away to lead 45-27 at the end of the third quarter.

The Crusaders’ second half surge was led by Jeremiah Arne who scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half. The always dangerous Arne led the offense as he continually drove to the basket and drew fouls on the Wildcat defenders.

The Crusaders’ next game will be on Tuesday when they participate in the Glen McGinnis Tournament at Cornwall High School.