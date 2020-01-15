Crusaders down Vikings 50-44

The Crusaders took on the Vikings of Valley Central at home on Tuesday night, Jan. 14.

They entered the game with a 3-6 record on the season, desperately needing a victory to stop their three-game skid and to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Crusaders beat the Vikings 58-31 back in December in their season opener.

In a slow moving first quarter the Crusaders pulled ahead with Will Fuchs hitting two three-point shots to put the the team up 11-6.

The Vikings battled back in the second quarter and took the lead but Fuchs' outside shooting brought the Crusaders right back as he knocked down three more three-pointers and the Crusaders took a 22-17 lead into the half.

Fuchs had a big night as he scored 22 points and hit six three-point shots in the game.

In the third quarter, the Crusaders defense tightened up and Josh Castro scored five as the team stretched the lead to 33-24.

In the final quarter, the Vikings made it into game but Pablo Quinones hit six free throws down the stretch to preserve the Crusaders' 50-44 victory.

The Crusaders' win brings their record to 4-6 on the season. Their next game will be on Friday night when they travel to Kingston to face the Tigers.

- William Dimmit

Photo 1-

Will Fuchs #1, hits a three point shot in the first Qtr. Photo 2-Pablo Quinones #20, drives to the hoop in the first half. Photo 3-Jack Harris #13, gets off a shot in the first half. Photo 4-Jared Fernandez #23, looks for a opening in the Viking’s defense.