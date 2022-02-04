Look out for these local events coming up this weekend

Have a night full of yoga and wine tasting

Friday, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

First, yoga – you will be led through a relaxing all-levels class, and then Jaime from Goshen Plaza Liquors will bring an assortment of wines to sip afterwards. Cost is $18 for yoga, and $5 for wine tasting.

Address: Happy Buddha Yoga, 119 W Main Street Goshen, N.Y.

Experience ’70s Album Rock @ Tin Barn Brewing

Friday, 6 p.m.

Stop by Tin Barn Brewing on Friday, February 5 for some groovy jams, craft beer, homemade pizza and live music from “That Seventies Project” – a band that covers Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, Doors, The Band, Traffic, Eric Clapton, and more.

Address: Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester, N.Y.

Compete to win a cash prize at the “You Bet Your Ice Hole” Fishing Tournament

Saturday, dawn - 1 p.m.

The Florida Fire Department will be hosting the “You Bet Your Ice Hole” Ice Fishing Tournament on Glenmere Lake on Saturday, February 5th from dawn to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Meet at dawn to register at the Park Pavilion at Glenmere Lake in Florida, N.Y.

Address: Glenmere Lake, Mayor Harter Ln., Florida, NY 10921

Enjoy a Jazz Brunch at The Cove

Sunday, 1 - 4 p.m.

Vocalist and pianist Terri Roiger will be performing at the Cove on Sunday, February 6 from 1 - 4 p.m. Don’t miss out on a brunch that is sure to be full of jazz and good vibes.

Address: Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

