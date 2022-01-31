Empty Bowls Event brings together bowls made by TPS kids and soup by Dotty Audrey’s Bakery Kitchen to help end world hunger

Tuxedo Park School is partnering with Dottie Audrey’s to host an in-person Empty Bowls event on National Soup Day, February 4.

Empty Bowls is an internationally known project which raises awareness in the fight to end hunger. The mission is to create positive and lasting change through art, education, and community.

The idea behind Empty Bowl Events is simple: Students create ceramic bowls and host an event serving soup. Community members are invited and able to purchase the bowls and take them home as a reminder that there are always empty bowls to be filled in our communities and around the world.

This is Tuxedo Park School’s first time participating in the Empty Bowl Project, and the school is already abuzz with excitement. Faculty and students are collaborating to create over 100 bowls. Faculty met after school on multiple occasions to mold unique bowls. After firing them in the kiln, art teacher Megan Sweeney is working with students to embellish, decorate, and glaze them.

“Students have really enjoyed glazing the bowls and having the opportunity to make a valuable contribution to the community,” Sweeney said.

On Friday, February 4, families and the community at large are invited to join us at Dottie Audrey’s Bakery Kitchen from 2:00-5:00 p.m., purchase a bowl, and enjoy a complementary bowl of soup and bread with their donation. All proceeds collected will benefit the Sloatsburg Food Pantry, a local organization that feeds over 300 families per week. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information, visit www.tuxedoparkschool.org or call 845-351-4737 ext. 117