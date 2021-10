The Cove Castle Restaurant in Greenwood Lake is featuring a Jazz Weekend, Nov 19, 20 and 21.

A beautiful lake front setting with multiple performance stages, The Cove Castle has been on the forefront on dining, and live entertainment for years. Great bar space and multiple settings, it’s been a draw for locals and tourists alike.

Working with The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival founder, Steve Rubin, they’re kicking off a weekend of jazz featuring The Mitch Schecter Trio on Friday, Nov. 19, The Hudson Valley Jazz Quartet on Sat. Nov 20 and a Jazz Brunch with The Mike Jackson Trio on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Moving forward they plan to feature a variety of both local and wider area jazz artists, providing a setting for a proposed extension of the summer festival into a winter location.

Mitch Schecter is a New Jersey-based pianist, band leader composer and recording artist.

The Hudson Valley Jazz Quartet will feature Joe and Gabriele Tranchina of Greenwood Lake , Steve on drums and bassist Lew Scott.

Mike Jackson has decades of experience and a local artist for over 35 years.

See https://covecastleny.com for additional info and to make reservations.