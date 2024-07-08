Why TikTok Users Should Always Buy TikTok Followers

This article’s title should have specified “TikTok Users Who Care About Their Popularity and Importance on the App,” but we didn’t have enough room to complete the thought

In other words, people who use TikTok like they’d use a TV — simply to watch videos — don’t need to buy TikTok fans.

But it’s crucial for everyone else.

The Value of Purchased TikTok Followers

Purchased fans are never going to become loyal followers or buy the products you promote on your account. Instead, they’re a valuable tool that creates an effective path to visibility and popularity on the social media platform, perhaps even TikTok fame and fortune.

How does that work?

In brief, purchased followers tell the TikTok algorithms you deserve larger audiences for your content. Once your posts are awarded more exposure to random users, those folks have their first opportunity to watch your videos, enjoy them, and hit the “follow” button to see what else you create.

That organic follower growth opens the door to popularity, a dominant TikTok presence, and the benefits that follow.

Here are the specifics.

Why Attracting TikTok Followers is So Difficult

When Americans and Europeans first gained access to the app, it wasn’t unusual for people to find your account. You just had to create high-quality, interesting content, optimize your TikTok username and TikTok profile for searchers, and use lots of hashtags in your posts. You’d start adding a large number of followers right away.

Today, there are 2.5 billion TikTok users who upload 30 million videos every day. That’s way too much content for old-school growth strategies to work, and the sheer number of people using the platform makes the competition for eyeballs fierce.

The algorithms have to sort it all out, and they do it by giving widespread visibility to the app’s most popular accounts. That’s great if you have a huge follower count, but it’s a ticket to obscurity for most users. Without large audiences for their posts, they have little hope of picking up many new followers.

There’s only one way that smaller accounts can dodge that obstacle, and it’s buying TikTok followers.

Why Buying Followers Earns You Visibility on TikTok

The algorithms don’t judge popularity solely by follower count. They also look at how rapidly a TikTok account is adding followers — and purchasing fans does the trick. The system sees the influx of new followers, decides that your account is popular, and rewards you with larger audiences.

Poof! Lots of people who’d never heard of you are watching your videos, and many are following you. That’s the organic growth you need to become more influential and important on TikTok, triggered when you buy follower packages.

But this TikTok growth method only works if you purchase real TikTok followers, who are real people with real accounts. Only real followers “count” when the algorithms assess your popularity growth; fake followers generated with bots and sold by scammy websites are immediately deleted when the algos see they’re not from real TikTok users.

Fake followers don’t help, and you can be penalized or banned from the app for using them. Only authentic TikTok followers will keep you safe and trigger strong organic growth.

Where do you buy real TikTok followers? These are the four high-quality services we recommend.

Twicsy

Twicsy got into the business of delivering real, high-quality follows from active TikTok users almost as soon as the app had worldwide distribution, and hasn’t looked back. They weren’t new to the social media service industry, though; they’d been providing the same level of high-quality Instagram followers for years.

You can buy anywhere from 100 to 20,000 legitimate TikTok followers from Twicsy at affordable prices, and they always arrive with instant delivery. The user experience is first-rate as well, from the one-minute ordering process on a fully-secure website, to the 24-hour customer support team that can help with issues, answer questions, or create custom packages.

What matters most to customers, of course, is results — and Twicsy excels there, too. On average, the organic growth triggered by the provider’s real followers is more powerful than any competitor can match. It’s not surprising that more influencers choose Twicsy than any other service.

Visit Twicsy to buy genuine TikTok followers now

Buzzoid

Buzzoid followed the same blueprint as Twicsy to become a leading TikTok provider, also starting in the Instagram world and adapting their successful methods to the newer app.

Their real follower packages are similar to those of our top-ranked option, although the maximum number of follows you can buy at one time is 10,000. That’s more than enough for everyone but powerful influencers, though. Prices are fair and delivery is fast, and the user experience is top-notch.

Buzzoid’s results come very close to Twicsy’s for most customers, and some power users claim they see stronger growth from Buzzoid’s real followers. For most, however, Buzzoid generates organic growth a slight notch below Twicsy — and for most people, that performance well worth investing in.

Visit Buzzoid to buy genuine TikTok followers now

TokMatik

There’s no shame in finishing in third place behind Twicsy and Buzzoid, particularly for a service that’s been in operation for half as long as the two heritage providers.

The 100-5,000 real, high-quality followers you get from TokMatik arrive rapidly, cost no more than packages from other top-level vendors, and trigger organic growth that’s only a tick or two lower than our top two choices deliver. Add outstanding service and support, and you have a service that’s so good that many influencers use it to vary their follower sources.

And TokMatik is so good that you should think about trying them out.

Rushmax

An even newer provider than TokMatik, Rushmax has grown from “just another service” to “top-quality provider” at a rapid rate.

They match TokMatik in terms of follower package sizes, delivery speed, prices, ordering process, and support reps; only the slightly lesser results that Rushmax followers generate are what prevented this service from challenging for third place. It might be worth jumping on the Rushmax bandwagon now; they’re sure to keep getting better and better.

The Benefits You Enjoy When You Buy Followers

You might think we’ve already discussed this — and in a way, we have. You’ll see a larger audience and you’ll be able to build a much larger fan base after you buy active TikTok followers from a reputable social media marketing service.

However, that doesn’t address the specific benefits that come with more visibility and more popularity on the app. Let’s do that now.

Bragging Rights

This may be shallow in some people’s minds, but for some competitive TikTok users, it’s a very real goal to have more followers than their friends (and then brag about it). In the same general category: some people buy real TikTok fans because it makes them feel good to see their follower counts rising.

Making Money

This doesn’t necessarily involve being an influencer with sponsors; we’ll get to that momentarily. But there are quite a few other ways to monetize your account after you’ve triggered your account growth with purchased followers and accumulated 1,000 fans.

You’ll have the ability to share revenue from the ads that appear on your feeds, make money from subscribers after opening a channel with exclusive content, receive gifts from your followers, and open your own TikTok shop to sell goods, among other money-making opportunities.

The possibilities grow when you’ve reached the 10,000-follower mark. At that level you can be paid by TikTok depending on your posts and the viewership you record, accept tips from users who watch your live streams, or join the app’s Creator Marketplace to be matched with sponsors.

On that subject...

Becoming a TikTok Influencer

This is where the really big money is available.

Once you’re an influencer on TikTok you can be paid for posting sponsored content, and the numbers can be staggering. TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie each earn more than $10 million annually, and others like Addison Rae and Khaby Lame come close.

That’s what’s possible if you’re a content creator who makes videos that are compelling, high-quality, and loved by millions of followers. But there’s plenty of money to be made with smaller fan bases.

Here’s a rundown of what’s possible.

• Macro-influencers (100,000-1,000,000 followers): $1,000 per post or more

• Micro-influencers (10,000-100,000 followers): as much as $400 per post

• Nano-influencers (1,000 to 10,000 followers): $25-$125 per post

That’s right; even with a thousand followers, you can find sponsors for your TikTok posts and start earning money from your online presence. Both the average macro- and micro-influencers make enough to provide a nice supplement for their “regular” income — or quit their jobs and make a great living on TikTok.

Taking a Business to Increased Profitability

Any company that values its social media presence should make purchasing genuine TikTok followers an integral element of its marketing plan. The increase in audience that those followers trigger allows businesses to build communities ideal for promoting their brands and products, and for generating leads and sales.

Perhaps even more importantly, purchased followers are surprisingly inexpensive, making the return on investment outstanding. Buying fans from a reputable TikTok service may be the best decision any marketing department can make.

Becoming More Credible on TikTok

Those marketing departments also love to include testimonials in their advertising because, generally speaking, people are convinced to try or purchase a product when they know others just like them have already used it and liked it.

The name for that human behavior is “social proof,” and it’s just important for credibility on TikTok. When surfers see that an account has lots of followers, they’re more likely to stop and watch the account’s videos and more likely to buy the products the account is promoting. A large fan base, with a major assist from purchased fans, will make any account more credible.

You can add even more social proof when you buy TikTok likes and/or TikTok views from a reliable service. Those TikTok engagements increase your likes and views counts, enticing even more random viewers to stop and check out what you’ve posted. (They also boost a metric called “engagement rate,” which can determine whether your vids go viral.)

Key Considerations When Buying TikTok Followers

Many factors can go into deciding which follower service to use. These are the two big ones:

1. Are their followers real? If not, your account is at risk and you won’t see any organic growth. It’s difficult to know from a vendor’s website (since scammers who are willing to create fake followers are also willing to create fake customer reviews), so it’s smart to use one of our recommended TikTok providers to know you’re getting real follows.

2. What are their results like? You should see an increase in organic followers roughly equal to the number that you purchase. Once again, be wary of outlandish claims from sellers; we’ve suggested the best sites for organic TikTok growth.

Other qualities should also be considered, although most of the providers on our list get high grades for all of them.

3. Do they offer a wide range of follower packages? You’ll want to match the size of your purchase to the number of fans you currently have (making your growth look natural), so you’ll need to buy increasing package sizes as you build popularity.

4. Are their prices reasonable? Reasonable doesn’t mean really low prices; very cheap TikTok followers are usually fake ones. A good service costs about the same as the rest of its high-end competitors

5. .Do they provide fast delivery? The slower the delivery, the longer it takes for growth to start.

6. Is the ordering system simple and secure, and is there a 24-hour customer support team available whenever you might need them? Both are important.

7. Is there a customer satisfaction guarantee? If a vendor doesn’t stand behind their followers, think twice about using them.

Final Words

You need a strong follower base to enjoy all the benefits of a powerful TikTok presence. That means you need to buy real, high-quality TikTok followers to jumpstart the account growth that will guarantee popularity, influence, and importance on the app.

The first step in the process is finding a reputable, high-end provider who can deliver those followers. We’ve highlighted the four best in the industry; any of them can put you on the path to TikTok success.