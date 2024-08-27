Pet of the Week: Meet Toasty

Meet Toasty
Dutch Shepard/Akita mix
Woodbury, NY
2 years old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Toasty is a loving and protective dog who is still very young and takes easily to training! She is a dog of habit and is very communicative with what she wants as well!
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Anyone
A single-animal household
Adopt Toasty at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only