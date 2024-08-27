Pet of the Week: Meet Toasty

Meet Toasty

Dutch Shepard/Akita mix

Woodbury, NY

2 years old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Toasty is a loving and protective dog who is still very young and takes easily to training! She is a dog of habit and is very communicative with what she wants as well!

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Anyone

A single-animal household

Adopt Toasty at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only