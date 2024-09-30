Pet of the Week: Meet Ford

Meet Ford
Domestic shorthair
Woodbury, NY
4 months, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Ford is a beautiful young gentleman with extraordinarily interesting markings, he is very sweet and calm for a kitten! He gets along with everyone and loves cats. He will not last long here. Please come to shelter and meet him.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Ford at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only