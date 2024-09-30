Pet of the Week: Meet Ford

Meet Ford

Domestic shorthair

Woodbury, NY

4 months, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Ford is a beautiful young gentleman with extraordinarily interesting markings, he is very sweet and calm for a kitten! He gets along with everyone and loves cats. He will not last long here. Please come to shelter and meet him.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Ford at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only