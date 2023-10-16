Woodbury Republican Party endorses candidates for village, town

The Woodbury Republican Party, in early October, endorsed the following candidates running for political office in Woodbury and they will be on the November 7, 2023, general election ballot :

John Kelemen for village mayor – John Kelemen has previously served as a town councilmember from 1997-2001 and prior to that served as a member of the Parks & Recreation Committee for many years. He is a life-long resident of Woodbury and owned/operated a local business for over 45 years in Woodbury. He raised his family in Woodbury and currently volunteers delivering meals to seniors through the Orange County Office of the Aging. As mayor, he intends to provide leadership and implement enhancements to the community to support quality of life.

Kathryn Luciani for town supervisor – Kathryn has served as town councilmember since 2021 and was a candidate for State Assembly in 2022. She is currently raising her five children in Woodbury and has lived here for the past 14 years. She is the founder of the volunteer group “We Are Woodbury” that aims to strengthen the community by bringing Woodbury residents together. As supervisor, she intends to create a community that caters to the diverse needs of the residents.

Brandon Calore for town council – Brandon was elected to a vacancy on the town board and began his term in January of this year. He has lived in Woodbury for many years, raising his family and working locally. He previously served on the Parks & Recreation Committee and has almost 20 years of public service. As a councilmember, he intends to preserve the quality of life while keeping taxes below the state-imposed tax cap.

Teresa Luongo for town council – Teresa lives in Woodbury and is active in the community as vice-president of “We Are Woodbury” and a member of the Woodbury Lions Club. As a councilmember, she intends to return transparency to town government and ensure a fiscally responsible budget.

On behalf of the members of the Woodbury Republican Committee, we urge all residents of Woodbury to support these four candidates by voting for them this November.

Woodbury Republication Committee

Woodbury