Woodbury Democratic Committee endorses candidates for village and town office

The Woodbury Democratic Committee unanimously endorsed Thomas J. Burke for town supervisor and Lidice Mendoza and Robert Hunter for two town council seats. In a separate vote, the committee endorsed Tyler Etzel Jr. for village mayor and Matthew Fabbro and James Freiband for two village trustee seats. The endorsements are for the election on November 7, 2023.

Thomas J. Burke, current town supervisor, is seeking a second term. His record includes improvements to the animal shelter and dog park, maintaining a double AA bond rating, obtaining a $2.97 million NYS grant for Ridge Rd. bridge, and renovating the John P. Burke Memorial Pool. “When my father was town supervisor, investing in Woodbury’s parks was his top priority. I am proud to continue my father’s legacy and look forward to more achievements so that Woodbury remains a great place to live and raise families,” said Mr. Burke.

Lidice Mendoza is running for one of two town council seats. Lidice moved from the Bronx with her husband and two children. Telling the endorsement committee that Woodbury has given her family the quality of life she always strived to have, she wants to ensure Woodbury is a welcoming place for other families. Lidice is director of Operations for Margalit Startup City and experienced in management and budgets. Although endorsed by the Democratic committee, Lidice will run as a write-in candidate. She explained that the process of running for office was new to her and somewhat complicated. Due to an important deadline, her name will not be on the Democratic ballot line in November. Ms. Mendoza says will campaign with her running mates, meet the voters, and explain what she can as their councilwoman.

Robert Hunter runs his own plumbing and heating business in Woodbury. He is a long-time resident of Woodbury and served on the town council for several years before taking a brief hiatus.

Tyler Etzel Jr. served as Woodbury town councilman for the past few years before declaring his run for village mayor. He is a lifelong area resident. His family owned and operated Ace Farms, a 101-year-old family business. During his tenure as town councilman, he worked with law enforcement to install security cameras in public places; directed town money to guaranteed higher yield investments; was instrumental in the successful resolution of police issues in Highland Lake Estates; and in rebuilding of the Town Court Building. Tyler’s platform includes streamlining the planning process to reduce the length of time for applicants to complete the process. According to Tyler, “businesses in Woodbury shouldn’t be overburdened with bureaucracy to survive.” He promises to address the huge tax increases residents have faced in the past few years and to work to keep tax increases to 2% or less.

James Freiband was endorsed for village trustee. He is a municipal planner and engineer with expertise in planning and zoning, energy contracts, budgeting and capital investments. He told the endorsement committee that because it’s expensive and dangerous to rely on emergency fixes instead of anticipating and planning for the challenges that come from a changing climate, the environment, or future growth, he will establish a capital plan and budget for ongoing improvements to Woodbury infrastructure. The capital plan will include roads, bridges, water supply and wells. Freiband says people cannot afford 17% plus tax increases and will focus on keeping village government fiscally responsible.

Matthew Fabbro is a Monroe-Woodbury graduate and earned a BA from Ithaca College. He currently works as a researcher for the New York State Assembly. Matt told the committee that he is committed to planned growth, green space, exploring use of solar power, and the drilling of existing wells to ensure Woodbury can handle future growth in accordance with its natural resources. “I want to focus on improving life in Woodbury for the next generation,” he said.

