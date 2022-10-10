Vote for Pat Ryan for Congress

After the recent activist Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, many women in other states will experience incredible hardship and suffering.

Now some members of Congress are calling for a nationwide ban on abortion. Some also favor a ban on contraceptives.

Reactionary forces are turning the clock back, threatening rights that have been established for more than 50 years.

It’s crucial that Congress act to secure women’s reproductive rights. Pat Ryan has taken a strong stand supporting such action.

Pat Ryan also supports the John Lewis Voting Rights Act which serves to ensure that all voters have equal access to the ballot box.

We need someone bold enough to stand up for our rights — for our democracy.

Please vote for Pat Ryan to represent the 18th District in Congress.

Roz Gitt

Warwick