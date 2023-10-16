Support for Bill Brown

I am supporting Bill Brown (William Brown Jr) on election day for town of Monroe highway superintendent. I have been friends with Bill Brown, William Brown Jr., since the first grade. Bill has my loyalty and support. Bill is smart and runs off of common sense decision making. Bill has been an employee of the Highway Department for more than 20 years. He worked and learned from the best. Bill is hands on and directly involved; he knows what it takes to be the highway superintendent and understands the challenges we face in our future. Bill is genuine with integrity. He doesn’t only smile, he completes the task and holds his word.

Whether it is a highway issue, a significant storm or event, or town water issue, Bill has years of experience and has learned to successfully resolve any issue or incident we can toss his way based strictly from his experience. Bill is steps ahead of his competitor with his knowledge of Monroe’s infrastructure. I trust Bill for the job. Bill has served as the town’s deputy highway superintendent for the last eight years. Help us, help our town. Support William Brown Jr on the Independent line this November for town of Monroe highway superintendent.

Bruce Robert Furbeck

Monroe