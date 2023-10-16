Steve Thau for Monroe town councilman

I am writing in support of Steve Thau for councilman for the town of Monroe. Steve has selflessly dedicated his life to public service and volunteering in so many ways in our community. He is a dedicated law enforcement professional and continues to give back to Monroe by volunteering so much of his time with numerous organizations. Besides being a member of the town of Monroe Zoning Board, he has been a board member and team manager in the MWLL for many years and is the head of BSA Troop 440 of Monroe.

He has and continues to dedicate hundreds of hours of his time to conservation, community service and Eagle Scout projects which have benefited the town of Monroe, the villages of Monroe and Harriman, the American Legion Post 488, the Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corp, numerous schools in the MWCSD and many of our churches and places of worship here in Monroe and more. Over the years, he has mentored the boys of Troop 440 in leadership, civic responsibility, and given them the foundation to be future leaders. He guides them to achieve Eagle Scout and even volunteers his time on the district Eagle Scout review board.

Steve is an person of sincerity, integrity and strong values. He has my full support and so should you. Remember to vote for Steve Thau for councilman for the town of Monroe on Tuesday, November 7.

Ryan Kearney

Monroe