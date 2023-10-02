Religion and housing

While I do agree with the New York state attorney general’s opinion about the potential law that they are objecting to in regards to religious rights proposed by the village of Monroe, I agree with the attorney general that this is a federal law that you cannot discriminate against religious in a single-family home. I have had talks [with] Mayor Dwyer about many things. I am [perplexed] as to why he would even consider this legislation.

Yet in the town of Monroe... the same office has refused to take up the case against the town of Monroe about its Local Law 3 of 2023. I was advised by the AG’s office that the AG has no jurisdiction in the matter. This is a national right to own property without limitations just as we may worship as we wish wherever we wish.

Why can homeowners who want to be landlords be persecuted but yet you can’t persecute the religious rights?

Why can the town of Monroe stampede all over your 5th and 14th Amendment, including invalidating your federal law to contracts?

Yet you cannot trample on a religious right?

I have not been given any answers when I asked the representative from the NYAG office!

Tim Mitts

Monroe