Letter to the Editor: Endorsing Schwartz for re-election

To the Editor:

I’m honored to endorse Audra Schwartz for re-election as Monroe Town Justice. As the former Head Clerk of the Monroe Town Court for many years, I had a front-row seat to the kind of judge - and person - she truly is.

Judge Schwartz is one of the most hardworking, dedicated individuals I have ever known. She gives every case great care and attention, ensuring that each decision is grounded in the law and the facts. She is constantly striving to be the best judge she can be, never settling for “good enough.”

Her integrity is unmatched. Judge Schwartz will never compromise her ethics, no matter how difficult the situation. She is fiercely impartial. Every person in her courtroom is treated fairly and with respect, regardless of who they are or their situation. Her decisions reflect sound judgment, and a clear understanding of her responsibility to the individual, the community and the law.

Judge Schwartz is deeply respected by her colleagues, attorneys, and litigants alike. I can say without hesitation that Monroe is fortunate to have a judge of her caliber. I wholeheartedly support Judge Audra Schwartz for re-election as Monroe Town Justice.

Raquel Diaz - Former Head Clerk

Monroe Town Court