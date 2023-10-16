In Support of John Keleman

In this time of political party polarization and the takeover and distortion of the GOP, it may be hard to imagine casting a vote for a Republican. I’m a lifelong, registered Democrat and I endorse voting a split-ticket: R — John Keleman for mayor, and Ds — Matthew Fabbro and James Freiband. John Keleman warrants consideration for this important office. I believe he cares about all of the people who make up our communities, regardless of their party affiliation. His intelligence, experience and long community history can bring people together and get the job done. It’s time Woodbury had a mayor that works hard for everyone!

Paul Warren

Central Valley