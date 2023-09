Last week’s edition of the paper you printed a letter from Donald Humphrey complaining about his $11,000 school tax bill. He says the bill is crazy. On the following page you ran a story on Senator Skoufis proudly exclaiming that he gave $120,000 for a GWL skateboard park.

My opinion is if you vote in a senator that thinks it’s great to spend $120,000 of your tax money on a skateboard park you can’t complain about high tax bills.

Joan Wilson

New Hampton